‘No Solicitation’ registry now available in Hartselle

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hartselle residents may now sign-up for a ‘No Solicitation’ registry via the City of Hartselle website.

Beginning August 1, Ordinance 1592 provides regulations and procedures for door-to-door solicitors within the city limits. Residents not wishing to receive solicitation at home are encouraged to sign-up online. A paper registration form is also available at Hartselle City Hall.

According to a post on the Hartselle Facebook page, residents may post a small ‘No Solicitation’ or ‘No Trespassing’ sign at their residence near the main entrance door or the property line adjacent to the street instead of signing up for the registry.

All solicitors must have city-issued permits if going door-to-door.

For questions, contact Hartselle City Hall at 256-773-2535.

