Morgan County, Cullman law enforcement stop 2 ATVs ‘traveling recklessly’ on I-65

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Polaris ATVs were stopped on I-65 after police say drivers attempted to elude on Tuesday morning. One person is now in custody while law enforcement continues to search for one other person.

Deputies from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a Black male in black clothing in the area of County Road 1162.

According to a post on the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies responded to the report of two possibly stolen ATVs driving southbound on I-65. The vehicles were seen to drive the wrong way at times and failed to yield to law enforcement lights and sirens.

With assistance from Cullman authorities, both ATVs were stopped between Exit 310 and Exit 308.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident with the help of Cullman law enforcement.

