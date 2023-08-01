Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Marshall County convicted child rapist sentenced to life without parole

Miller has been sentenced to life without parole.
Miller has been sentenced to life without parole.(Marshall County District Attorney's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A convicted child rapist in Marshall County will now be behind bars for good, per Marshall County District Attorney’s Office.

On Monday afternoon, Marshall County District Attorney Jennifer Bray announced that Lawson Miller, Sr., was sentenced to life without parole for three sexual offenses by Judge Christopher Abel.

Miller was convicted on the following charges back in May:

  • Rape in the First Degree of a child less than 12
  • Rape in the First Degree by Forcible Compulsion
  • Incest

During his trial, evidence from the State concluded Miller continuously had sexual intercourse with a child between the age of 10 to 13, that was reportedly in his care. The Marshall County D.A. says the evidence from the state indicated Miller’s semen was located on the inside and outside of the child’s undergarments along with a separate pair of leggings.

The Marshall County D.A. says Miller has been sentenced to the maximum in each case, resulting in a life sentence due to the victim’s age being less than 12-years-old, a life sentence for forcible compulsion, and 10 years for incest.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville Police on the scene of a shooting at Bridge Street Town Centre
Bridge Street Town Centre issues statement, Huntsville PD continues to investigate shooting
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
Jamarious Beatty
Suspect charged with capital murder in connection to early Saturday morning shooting
Jacoby Rice's Gulf Museum
One of a kind Gulf museum opens in New Market
Madison County deputies and firefighters in a hot dog eating competition
Madison County deputies, firefighters square off for charity hot dog eating contest

Latest News

WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Florence mother looks to create more resources for homeschooling
Pratt Avenue construction continues
Construction remains underway for new apartment complex, retail shops on Pratt Avenue
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Local Florence woman looking to create more resources for home schooling
WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
Pratt Avenue construction continues, new apartment complex expected to wrap next year