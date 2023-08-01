Marshall County convicted child rapist sentenced to life without parole

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A convicted child rapist in Marshall County will now be behind bars for good, per Marshall County District Attorney’s Office.

On Monday afternoon, Marshall County District Attorney Jennifer Bray announced that Lawson Miller, Sr., was sentenced to life without parole for three sexual offenses by Judge Christopher Abel.

Miller was convicted on the following charges back in May:

Rape in the First Degree of a child less than 12

Rape in the First Degree by Forcible Compulsion

Incest

During his trial, evidence from the State concluded Miller continuously had sexual intercourse with a child between the age of 10 to 13, that was reportedly in his care. The Marshall County D.A. says the evidence from the state indicated Miller’s semen was located on the inside and outside of the child’s undergarments along with a separate pair of leggings.

The Marshall County D.A. says Miller has been sentenced to the maximum in each case, resulting in a life sentence due to the victim’s age being less than 12-years-old, a life sentence for forcible compulsion, and 10 years for incest.

