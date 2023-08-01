Leaders from Alabama, Colorado react to SPACECOM staying in Colorado

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Leaders from both Alabama and Colorado weighed in on President Joe Biden’s decision to keep the U.S. Space Command in Colorado.

The Biden Administration decided to reverse the U.S. Space Command from Alabama, officials confirmed on Monday afternoon.

“This just shows that people will lie to your face,” said Congressman Dale Strong who remained a strong supporter of the move since its inception.

He said the U.S. Air Force conducted a survey with 21 categories to decide which city is most suitable for the command center. Redstone Arsenal ranked first, whereas Colorado Springs ranked fifth. He believes politics not merit, resulted in the decision.

“I asked Secretary Kendall would you put the fifth most qualified company to build the F-35 fighter jet? He said ‘No.’” said Congressman Strong,” “Well, here we are awarding Space Command to the fifth most qualified, it’s unacceptable for America.”

Leaders in Colorado are singing a different tune. Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade said the announcement affirms the final decision is in the best interest of national defense.

“Today marks the beginning of a next chapter for our city’s long and proud military history,” said Mayor Mobolade, “And Colorado Springs, we’ll continue to rally around and support our service members, our veterans, and their family members.”

Former Colorado Springs mayor John Suthers said this is a legacy he is proud of.

“If you would had asked me an hour and a half ago, ‘What my biggest disappointment was as mayor of Colorado Springs?’ I would have said, ‘Absolutely President Trump’s decision to move Space Command to Huntsville, Alabama. And so imagine how pleased I am to be here today with the announcement that the Biden administration has decided to leave space command in Colorado Springs,” said Suthers.

Strong said the fight isn’t over. He said investigations into the matter will continue and that the general of the Airforce will need to testify to the U.S. House Committee on why this decision was made.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.