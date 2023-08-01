Huntsville City School’s new superintendent talks changes for 2023-24 school year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Almost 23,000 Huntsville City School students headed back to the classroom on Aug. 1, but they are not the only ones starting a new chapter. Dr. Clarence Sutton will also have his first day of school as the brand-new superintendent of the district.

From recruitment to security, Dr. Sutton said he spent his summer making sure students have a safe and successful school year.

He added that his top priority entering into the job was improving communication and collaboration with teachers, students and their families, especially when it comes to safety.

“We have a lot of awareness programs that we’re going to implement this year, just looking at how to target anything and how to look for anything to be more preventive,” Dr. Sutton said. “We have what you would call a ‘see something say something’ program, if you’re aware of any incidents that happened at home or in school or even in the community, call your school and we can address it on the front end.”

They will also continue rotating the Evolv weapon detection system throughout schools, which was implemented after two students were found with guns on two different campuses last January.

Dr. Sutton said the district has 66 security guards on top of school resource officers keeping an eye on schools this year.

“They can expect to be safe, they can expect to hear from us, and we want to hear from them so we’ll be more preventive instead of reactive,” Dr. Sutton said.

At the end of last school year, the district lost around 200 teachers, but now most of the positions are filled.

Dr. Sutton said Huntsville City Schools has been no stranger to the ongoing teacher shortage and national retention issues. He added that the low number of vacancies is the result of dedicated staff looking high and low to fill empty seats.

“Teacher retention has been a big issue across the nation for the last 3 or 4 years, same thing with Huntsville City Schools,” Dr. Sutton said. “Right now, we have less than 20 vacancies. We’re in great shape to start the school year.”

Across the nation, ACT scores are at an all-time low. Dr. Sutton said despite the trends, Huntsville City Schools’ scores are above the state average. They have several ACT prep courses, as well as after-school programs in place to ensure students can achieve their desired score.

But even with high scores, Sutton added that there is still room for improvement.

“We’re very excited that we are trending up with the ACT but we also want to continue to grow and we have those things in place to support our students,” Dr. Sutton said.

Alabama’s Literacy Act, which holds third graders back if they can not read at grade level, also opened up the opportunity for new staff members.

Over the summer, the district filled 15 literacy specialist positions to help children who are struggling with core subjects in the classroom. But Dr. Sutton said he wants the intervention to start well before third grade.

“With our literacy specialists, those individuals are specialized in helping students who need intervention,” Dr. Sutton added. “We want to focus on early elementary education.”

Overall, Sutton expects a great school year ahead.

“Our whole plan is to make sure that all of our students are successful with their experience with Huntsville City Schools, so you will see hard-working faculty/staff, you will see wonderful buildings and you will see wonderful education opportunities that we want all of our students to take advantage of,” Dr. Sutton said.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.