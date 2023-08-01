Deals
Hartselle man arrested following foot chase

Caleb Reed Johnson, 27 of Hartselle, was arrested on 4 outstanding warrants including and charged with attempting to elude a police officer.(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man in Hartselle was arrested for fleeing a traffic stop Monday night on foot.

According to Morgan County deputies, 27-year-old, Caleb Reed Johnson was arrested following a traffic stop near the Big A Convenience Store on Highway 31. Deputies say once Johnson stopped his vehicle, he then fled the scene on foot.

The foot chase was short-lived after deputies say the suspect was tased and then taken into custody.

From there, he was arrested with the following previous outstanding warrants:

  • Failure to appear - Speed less than 25 mph
  • Theft of property -
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Writ of Arrest

Johnson also was charged with attempting to elude a police officer, deputies say.

He was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a bond set at $13,970.36.

