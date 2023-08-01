Hartselle man arrested following foot chase
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man in Hartselle was arrested for fleeing a traffic stop Monday night on foot.
According to Morgan County deputies, 27-year-old, Caleb Reed Johnson was arrested following a traffic stop near the Big A Convenience Store on Highway 31. Deputies say once Johnson stopped his vehicle, he then fled the scene on foot.
The foot chase was short-lived after deputies say the suspect was tased and then taken into custody.
From there, he was arrested with the following previous outstanding warrants:
- Failure to appear - Speed less than 25 mph
- Theft of property -
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Writ of Arrest
Johnson also was charged with attempting to elude a police officer, deputies say.
He was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a bond set at $13,970.36.
