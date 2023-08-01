Hartselle man arrested following foot chase

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man in Hartselle was arrested for fleeing a traffic stop Monday night on foot.

According to Morgan County deputies, 27-year-old, Caleb Reed Johnson was arrested following a traffic stop near the Big A Convenience Store on Highway 31. Deputies say once Johnson stopped his vehicle, he then fled the scene on foot.

The foot chase was short-lived after deputies say the suspect was tased and then taken into custody.

From there, he was arrested with the following previous outstanding warrants:

Failure to appear - Speed less than 25 mph

Theft of property -

Possession of a controlled substance

Writ of Arrest

Johnson also was charged with attempting to elude a police officer, deputies say.

He was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a bond set at $13,970.36.

