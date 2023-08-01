Great start to August, more humidity and storms ahead for late week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Tuesday morning. Some cloud cover has pushed in overnight and will leave us partly cloudy to start the day with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

The northerly breeze overnight has prevented any widespread fog from developing and has also knocked down our dew points a bit leaving us more comfortable for the morning hours. Today will be a great start to the month of August with partly cloudy skies early and more clouds moving in during the afternoon, highs today will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Cloud cover will linger with us overnight into Wednesday with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Wednesday will be a bit of a transition day with passing clouds and the south breeze bumping up our humidity levels. Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees with just isolated rain showers and storms during the afternoon.

The humidity will really ramp up on Thursday with scattered to numerous rain showers and storms expected during the morning and afternoon hours. These morning and afternoon storms can be stronger to even severe in nature with an additional threat of locally heavy rainfall that can lead to isolated flash flooding. Temps will be a bit cooler on Friday in the upper 80s with scattered rain showers and storms expected.

The weekend will be seasonably hot and humid with high temperatures in the lower 90s and scattered thunderstorms on both Saturday and Sunday.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.