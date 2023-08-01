Gorgeous Start to August! Humidity & Storm Chances Increase Late This Week

Today will be a great start to the month of August with a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon and this will keep highs a couple of degrees cooler today in the upper 80s to low 90s. When you factor in lower humidity levels and rain-free conditions into the evening hours, it should be a very nice night to spend outdoors. Some clouds will linger with us overnight into Wednesday with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Wednesday will be a bit of a transition day with passing clouds and the south breeze bumping up our humidity levels. Highs will be near 90 degrees with just isolated showers and storms during the afternoon. The humidity will really ramp up on Thursday with scattered to numerous showers and storms expected during the morning and afternoon hours. These morning and afternoon storms can be stronger in nature with an additional threat of locally heavy rainfall that can lead to isolated flash flooding. Temperatures will trend a bit cooler on Friday in the upper 80s with more scattered showers and storms expected.

The weekend will be seasonably hot and humid with high temperatures in the lower 90s and scattered thunderstorms on both Saturday and Sunday.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.