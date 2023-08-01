Deals
Former Hartselle Dixie Baseball board member charged with stealing funds, arrested again

Casie Kimbrell
Casie Kimbrell(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former board member of Hartselle Dixie Baseball who was previously charged with theft has been arrested again.

According to Morgan County deputies, Casie Kimbrell was initially charged back in 2019 for stealing money from the youth baseball league’s checking account and was arrested on Tuesday for failing to comply with her pretrial agreement.

Kimbrell has not complied with the following as part of Morgan County’s Pretrial Diversion Agreement:

  • Failure to appear for monthly monitoring appointments
  • Failure to pay monthly monitoring fees
  • Failure to complete theft education classes
  • Failure to complete individual counseling
  • Failure to pay the restitution
  • Failure to pay court costs
  • Failure to appear for monthly, random, drug and alcohol screens

According to court documents, Kimbrell’s bond was revoked in Jan., following pleading guilty to stealing funds from the baseball league.

