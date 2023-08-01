Deals
Easy and quick photo props for the first day of school

Easy and cheap back-to-school photo accessories
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - With many of the valley’s kids heading back to school tomorrow, what’s more perfect than some last-minute D.I.Y’s to make those first-day photos really stand out?

Kelly showed us three of her ideas for first-day photo props. The easiest is to simply cover some books with some craft paper. All you need to do is take some books that you already have at home and wrap them in craft paper. You can even use some old Whole Foods or Trader Joe’s bags to do this! After you wrap the book, you can take stickers or ever write out whatever you’d like with a marker or paint pen.

First day of school photo prop by Kelli Pope
First day of school photo prop by Kelli Pope(Kelli Pope)

The next idea is to make some glitter pennants!

Easy last minute flags by Kelli Pope
Easy last minute flags by Kelli Pope(Kelli Pope)

The last D.I.Y idea is to make a chalkboard sign. Kelli bought the chalkboard mat for just $1.99 but you can also use a black piece of construction paper if you are crunched for time. If you use construction paper, you might want to attach it to a piece of cardboard for added stability.

If you choose to use a chalkboard, Kelli wrote out a phrase with a chalkboard marker; but a marker or paint pen could work just fine! Kelli chose to add some wooden rulers to the edge for some added cuteness.

Easy and affordable chalkboard sign by Kelli Pope
Easy and affordable chalkboard sign by Kelli Pope(Kelli Pope)

