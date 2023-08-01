DOJ sues ALDOT over alleged violation of Americans with Disabilities Act

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against the Alabama Department of Transportation in which it contends the state agency refused to hire a man because of a physical disability, a violation of Title 1 of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The DOJ’s suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama, states that ALDOT refused to employ the man, instead hiring less experienced applicants, despite the man having previously worked for ALDOT for numerous years, even after an on the job injury that restricted his ability to lift heavy objects.

The man reportedly worked for ALDOT with accommodations for several years. He briefly retired from the agency but later reapplied for a position as a Transportation Maintenance Technician, the role he held for years.

“Qualified people with disabilities must have an equal opportunity to participate in the workforce,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This lawsuit reflects the Justice Department’s ongoing commitment to protect the employment rights of people with disabilities under the ADA.”

Title I of the ADA prohibits employers from discriminating against qualified individuals on the basis of disability. This includes refusing to hire qualified applicants because of their disability, or using selection criteria that screen out qualified applicants that are not job-related or consistent with business necessity.

Reached for comment, a spokesperson for ALDOT said the agency plans to file a response sometime before the end of August.

The case is being handled by the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama based on a referral from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.