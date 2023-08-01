Athens PD appoints new interim chief

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Police Department has a new temporary chief following former APD Chief Floyd Johnson’s departure.

Anthony Pressnell will be taking over Johnson’s role, as Athens’ interim chief. Pressnell an Ardmore native, says he started his law enforcement career back in 1989 in his hometown.

Pressnell says a K-9 officer inspired him to join law enforcement back when he was in high school and believes the department is in a good spot.

“I think we’ve got something good going on at the police department,” said Pressnell. “We’ve got good officers, we’re hiring some good officers right now.”

Pressnell remains excited for the future of the department, saying four are set to graduate from the academy and even more set for next year.

The role will be all Pressnell until the Athens City Council officially appoints a new chief.

