TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes blocked on Hwy. 72, Wall Triana due to wreck

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Motorists are being advised to use an alternate route after a wreck caused lanes to be blocked along Hwy. 72.

The eastbound lane on Hwy. 72 from Wall Triana and the southbound lane on Wall Triana from Hwy are shut down.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, one person was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The eastbound lane on Hwy. 72 from Wall Triana and the southbound lane on Wall Triana from Hwy are shut down. (WAFF)

The lanes will be blocked for the next 90 minutes.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.