TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes blocked on Hwy. 72, Wall Triana due to wreck

(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Motorists are being advised to use an alternate route after a wreck caused lanes to be blocked along Hwy. 72.

The eastbound lane on Hwy. 72 from Wall Triana and the southbound lane on Wall Triana from Hwy are shut down.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, one person was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The eastbound lane on Hwy. 72 from Wall Triana and the southbound lane on Wall Triana from Hwy are shut down.(WAFF)

The lanes will be blocked for the next 90 minutes.

Attorney for the family is Travis Bank speaks after statute of limitations expires
