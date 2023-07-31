Deals
Three hospitalized with heat-related illnesses as The Salvation Army bides time to repair broken AC

The Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army.(KAUZ)
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The hottest time of the year just got worse for people in the Valley who depend on help from The Salvation Army.

“We have two buildings, one houses our shelter and that building is fine,” said Major Mark Smith, director of The Salvation Army in Huntsville. “The other building houses are offices and our dining room and that is the building that the air conditioning has gone out on.”

HEMSI has confirmed three people at the Salvation Army have been hospitalized by heat-related illnesses. Smith says replacing the units will cost more than $70,000, with no immediate timetable for when it could be fixed.

“A couple weeks ago we started getting bids, we accepted a bid and we should know tomorrow when they’re going to replace the units. We have to get all three units replaced,” he said.

For now, they’re still serving meals with fans blowing to keep people in need as cool as possible. This will be an expensive fix, but Smith says in the peak of summer, it has to be done.

“We have some emergency reserves that we’re using but this is an emergency so we have to get it done or we can’t serve the people we’re trying to serve,” Smith said.

