Shop the Barbie Collection at The Sassy Owl Boutique

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - As the month of all things Barbie comes to an end, we could not let it pass without learning where we can get the cutest pink apparel! The Sassy Owl Boutique just released its Barbie Collection and it has everything from hot pink to light pink and everything in between!

We got a look at just some of the styles we can shop in-store and online. Owner, Carrington Kelly showed off the Charming Dedications dress which is available in this lovely bright pink color and also black (for the Barbies out there who aren’t a fan of pink). You’ll be the life of the party with its sassy, sleeveless style, halter neckline, and flowy, pleated detail. It’s fully lined and this eye-catching garment will turn heads wherever you go!

Pink, knee-length dress from The Sassy Owl Boutique (Carrington Kelly)

The Nova Linen Dress comes in pink as well as a mint color! You can style it like Audree with a pair of heels and a handbag or you could dress it down with a pair of fashion sneakers. The dress features a solid base color, soft linen material, short sleeves, collar detailing, short Dolman sleeves, tie waist detail, and runs true to size!

Prink, synched waist plus size dress from The Sassy Owl Boutique (Carrington Kelly)

For the business Barbies, Sassy Owl has this fabulous floral blazer! The Feeling Floral Blazer features a fun pink and white floral detail, long sleeves, collared detail, functional pockets, underlining detail, shoulder pads, and runs true to size!

Floral, pink blazer from The Sassy Owl Boutique (Carrington Kelly)

The Sassy Owl has all of these styles so much more both online and in-store! To shop the full Barbie Collection online, visit here. They are located at 312 2nd Ave SE, Decatur, AL 35601 right in the heart of downtown Decatur. Be sure to follow their Instagram to stay in the know on all things sassy!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.