The Salvation Army accepts bid to replace broken AC units

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Salvation Army has brought in four portable air condition units after its air conditioning units went out on Sunday.

The non-profit organization has accepted a $70,000 bid for a new AC unit. They continued to serve mills at the shelter and had fans blowing to keep people in need as cool as possible.

“We have two buildings, one houses our shelter, and that building is fine,” said Major Mark Smith, director of The Salvation Army in Huntsville. “The other building houses our offices and our dining room and that is the building that the air conditioning has gone out in.”

Smith said three people showed up at the shelter on Sunday with heat-related illnesses. HEMSI transported the three patients to the Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

“We have some emergency reserves that we’re using, but this is an emergency, so we have to get it done, or we can’t serve the people we’re trying to serve,” Smith said.

