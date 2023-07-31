Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

The Salvation Army accepts bid to replace broken AC units

The Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army.(KAUZ)
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Salvation Army has brought in four portable air condition units after its air conditioning units went out on Sunday.

The non-profit organization has accepted a $70,000 bid for a new AC unit. They continued to serve mills at the shelter and had fans blowing to keep people in need as cool as possible.

“We have two buildings, one houses our shelter, and that building is fine,” said Major Mark Smith, director of The Salvation Army in Huntsville. “The other building houses our offices and our dining room and that is the building that the air conditioning has gone out in.”

Smith said three people showed up at the shelter on Sunday with heat-related illnesses. HEMSI transported the three patients to the Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

“We have some emergency reserves that we’re using, but this is an emergency, so we have to get it done, or we can’t serve the people we’re trying to serve,” Smith said.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville Police on the scene of a shooting at Bridge Street Town Centre
Bridge Street Town Centre issues statement, Huntsville PD continues to investigate shooting
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
Madison County deputies and firefighters in a hot dog eating competition
Madison County deputies, firefighters square off for charity hot dog eating contest
Jacoby Rice's Gulf Museum
One of a kind Gulf museum opens in New Market
File Graphic
Huntsville PD searching for gunman after fatal shooting

Latest News

WAFF 48's Megan Plotka reporting
Statue of limitations expires in the 2021 death investigation of Travis Bank
According to Don Webster with HEMSI, one person was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene...
American Red Cross assisting nearly 20 people following apartment fire in Huntsville
One of the top prospects in baseball is in the Rocket City, and he’s wasting no time making a...
Angels top draft pick impresses in debut weekend with Trash Pandas
If you need some cool thoughts on these blazing hot summer days - here’s one: The Huntsville...
Havoc’s new coach looks to rebuild young team for 2023-24 season
Sporting his alma mater in his back pocket, Lee Hodges won his first PGA Tour event on Sunday,...
Ardmore’s Lee Hodges is a PGA Tour winner