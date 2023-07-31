Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Police: Alabama couple lead police on chase after stealing items from Madison garage sale

Police: Alabama couple lead police on chase after stealing items from Madison garage sale
Police: Alabama couple lead police on chase after stealing items from Madison garage sale(Madison Police Department)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A couple from Alabama led police on a chase through Jackson Monday morning after, police say, they stole items from a garage sale in a Madison neighborhood.

It began around 9:00 a.m. when Madison police responded to reports of a couple who had stolen items from a garage sale in the Windsor Hills neighborhood.

Officers spotted the 2003 Toyota Tundra truck on Highway 463 near Interstate 55 and, upon attempting to stop the vehicle, it fled south on Interstate 55 with officers in pursuit.

Officers also learned that the vehicle was reported stolen from Walker County, Alabama.

The chase continued on I-55, at which time the vehicle exited west onto Beasley Road and then south onto State Street.

The vehicle continued south on State Street, at which time the Capitol Police Department began to assist in the chase.

The Toyota continued south on State Street, turning west onto Highway 80 and then north onto I-220.

The vehicle then exited I-220 east onto West Capitol Street and then turned north on Congress Street. Upon turning on Congress Street, the vehicle stopped, at which time the driver and occupant surrendered to officers.

While responding to assist with the pursuit, a Capitol Police vehicle was involved in an accident with a third-party vehicle on State Street near East Rankin Street.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the accident.

Steven Garner, 44, was charged with receiving stolen property, felony fleeing and petit larceny. Garner is also wanted for receiving stolen property and attempting to elude in Cullman County, Alabama.

Dana Morales, 51, was charged with receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit a crime. Morales is also wanted for receiving stolen property in Cullman County, Alabama.

Both are currently at the Madison County Detention Center with no bond being set.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville Police on the scene of a shooting at Bridge Street Town Centre
Bridge Street Town Centre issues statement, Huntsville PD continues to investigate shooting
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
Jacoby Rice's Gulf Museum
One of a kind Gulf museum opens in New Market
Madison County deputies and firefighters in a hot dog eating competition
Madison County deputies, firefighters square off for charity hot dog eating contest
Jamarious Beatty
Suspect charged with capital murder in connection to early Saturday morning shooting

Latest News

According to officials, one person was transported to the hospital with burn injuries.
Huntsville Fire and Rescue respond to house fire, one person transported to hospital
This week, a North Alabama man and woman were sentenced on child exploitation charges.
North Alabama man, woman sentenced on child exploitation charges
The shooting happened in the parking lot of a bar at around 2:30 a.m.
Suspect charged with capital murder in connection to early Saturday morning shooting
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes blocked on Hwy. 72, Wall Triana due to wreck