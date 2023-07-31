North Alabama man, woman sentenced on child exploitation charges

Huntsville, Ala. (WAFF) - This week, a North Alabama man and woman were sentenced on child exploitation charges.

Jeremy Michael Lee Powell, 25 of Athens pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography in April 2023. Court documents revealed that Powell befriended the mother of a seven- and eight-year-old. He engaged in sexual acts with the children and told them to keep it a secret.

Powell was aware that the mother needed assistance with childcare so he offered to help with the children while she worked. He also took advantage of the fact that the children’s father was not in contact with them and persuaded the children to call him “da-da.” Approximately 47 sexually explicit images involved the children in Powell’s phone.

Powell was sentenced to 600 months(50 years) in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

Homeland Security Investigations - Birmingham and the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office investigated Powell’s case.

“The sexual abuse and commercial exploitation of children is among the most serious crimes prosecuted by my office. The creation and distribution of digital images of child sexual abuse perpetuates a criminal industry that is incredibly destructive to both the victims and consumers of this material. The prosecution of these defendants is part of the ongoing commitment of my office, and that of our federal, state, and local partners, to identify and prosecute child predators. I am grateful for the work of all involved in bringing these two defendants to justice.”

Becky Lynn Burroughs, 46 of Decatur pleaded guilty to the distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography in April 2023. According to the plea agreement, Florida investigators found an account, belonging to Burroughs, distributing child pornography in an internet chatroom.

According to the Department of Justice, between March 2021 and September 2021, Burrough uploaded at least 11 videos and numerous images of child pornography. Burroughs’ phone was seized during a search of her home on Sept. 1, 2021. Ten images and videos of child sex abuse were located on her phone.

Burroughs was sentenced to 260 months(21.5 years) in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

Homeland Security Investigations - Birmingham, Homeland Security Investigations - Tallahassee, the Leon County, Florida Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigated Burroughs’ case.

