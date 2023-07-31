Deals
Lovely Summer Day to Close Out the Month of July

First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today will be a great day to round out the month of July with highs staying seasonal in the lower 90s. The biggest difference will be the slightly lower humidity levels thanks to a light north breeze. Expect us to stay rain-free as we head into the evening hours with a few clouds moving in overnight. Overnight lows will trend cooler into the mid and upper 60s making for a refreshing start to your Tuesday.

The rest of your Tuesday will be a picture-perfect August day with just some passing clouds and highs staying around 90 degrees. Enjoy Tuesday because the humidity will come roaring back for the rest of the week. Our flow will shift to the south for Wednesday through Friday ushering in more moisture and humidity from the Gulf of Mexico. Temperatures will be slightly warmer for the end of the week with chances for isolated to scattered showers and storms each afternoon.

