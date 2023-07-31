Huntsville Magazine brings home six Alabama Press Association Media Awards

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Earlier this month, the editorial powerhouse couple, Takara Swoopes and CJ Byrd traveled to Orange Beach for the Alabama Press Association Media Awards.

As a first-year publication, Huntsville Magazine was awarded 6 APA Media Awards. For their inaugural media awards, Takara and CJ were nominated alongside 16 other publications for a total of 330 entries.

All awards won by Huntsville Magazine for 2023 (Takara Swoopes)

“It feels fantastic to have been recognized for all of the hard work that we’ve put in over the last year,” said Takara.

The magazine placed first in multiple categories but one of their biggest awards was for second overall for Magazine of the Year. For a magazine that has only been up and running for a year, this accomplishment is not only one for Takara and CJ, but also one for the city of Huntsville.

“Huntsvilles made it [finding content and publishing] pretty easy,” said CJ. “It’s such a great city and the magazine already represents such an award-winning, amazing city.”

Takara and CJ at the APA Media Awards (Takara Swoopes)

Alongside all of their awards, they are also now in more than 130 locations across North Alabama. Copies can be found at Publix, Kroger, CVS, Walgreens, Target, Walmart, Barnes & Noble, and more!

The fall issue of Huntsville Magazine comes out in August where readers can learn more about the Mayor of Madison, Paul Finley, Tom Brown’s new South Huntsville location, and The Crush Food and Wine Festival.

Huntsville Magazine won big at the APA Media Awards (Takara Swoopes)

Right now, Huntsville Magazine has a Tennessee Valley Living exclusive promotional deal! By using code “TVLIVING,” subscribers can receive six issues for the price of 4 when signing up for a one-year subscription here.

