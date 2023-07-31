Huntsville Fire and Rescue respond to house fire, one person transported to hospital

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple units with Huntsville Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a structure fire located on Greenacres Drive.

Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area.

This story will be updated once

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.