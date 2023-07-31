Huntsville Fire and Rescue respond to house fire, one person transported to hospital
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple units with Huntsville Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a structure fire located on Greenacres Drive.
Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area.
This story will be updated once
