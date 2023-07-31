Great start to the week with sunshine and less humidity

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Monday morning. We have fair skies and temperatures in the lower 70s to start off our work week, a few pockets of dense fog have developed in locations that saw heavy rainfall yesterday morning.

Today will be a great day for the last day of July with highs staying seasonal in the lower 90s. The biggest difference will be the slightly lower humidity levels thanks to a light north breeze. Cloud cover will increase overnight with lows dropping into the middle to upper 60s.

Tuesday will be a perfect August day with just some passing clouds and highs staying around 90 degrees. Enjoy Tuesday because the humidity will come roaring back for the rest of the week. Our flow will shift to the south for Wednesday through Friday ushering in more moisture and humidity from the Gulf of Mexico. Temps will be slightly warmer for the end of the week with chances for isolated to scattered showers and storms each afternoon.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.