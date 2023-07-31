Florence mother looks to create more resources for homeschooling

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A parent group in Florence estimated there are about 400 parents looking for homeschooling resources in the area.

“Haha it’s busy, it’s good, but it’s busy,” Jessie Vandagriff said.

Vandagriff is a home-schooling mom, who said she is meeting more and more parents trying out home-schooling. She estimates that there are about 400 parents around the area who are keeping their kids home. To help them out, she opened up Shoals Education Enrichment Resources (SEER).

“We’ll have a place to have support groups. We’ll have a small retail space,” Vandagriff said. “Some other classes of things, like we want to start a chess club. We have people lined up to do that. We’ll bring in some enrichment classes for homeschoolers.”

As a former homeschool student, Vandagriff has first-hand knowledge of what being homeschooled is like. She also happens to homeschool all of her four children.

“I was homeschooled from second grade all the way through graduation,” she said. “We don’t have a lot of independent resources in Florence for homeschool families who want to do different types of classes like that. So, that was kind of my inspiration.”

Lauderdale County Schools Superintendent says although there are more parents turning to homeschooling, they are not having much of an impact on enrollment numbers. In fact, Lauderdale schools, like most schools in the area, offer virtual schooling through their curriculum.

“Last year we had over 200 in our virtual camp,” Jerry Hill said. “Like I said, we didn’t have anything pre-COVID. I think that’s one of the best things that we’ve done since COVID has been over, starting that virtual camp. It’s basically like a homeschool. You do all your work virtually.”

SEER will be hosting a homeschool resource expo on August 12, click here for more information.

