Construction remains underway for new apartment complex, retail shops on Pratt Avenue

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For those that have driven down Pratt Avenue in Five Points recently, you may notice there is a lot of construction in the Old Towne neighborhood.

There are currently three construction projects in place: A new retail/apartment building is being built, crews are updating an old sewer system, and another crew is moving a culvert.

Huntsville City Councilman David Little said that the area may look like a mess, but the end result will be rewarding.

“I think once it’s all said and done and it’s finished I think folks will really like it,” Little said. “So patience is all I can say.”

Residents will have to be patient a little while longer, as the construction company doesn’t expect to wrap on the building until next September.

As for the culvert and sewer projects, Little said those are expected to be finished by the end of the year.

Huntsville resident Earline Robinson says while she is tired of the construction and the traffic that it’s causing, she is glad to see work being done to keep up with our growing population and improve the roadways.

“Huntsville is growing so tremendously, so we’re going to have traffic issues because people are coming in so rapidly we can’t keep up with it,” Robinson said. “We need new, better roads so it’s a give and take.”

The new apartment complex is called ‘The Stella’ and will house new restaurants and retail opportunities, as well as 350 apartment units.

Right next door to the new building is Mary’s Antique Gifts and Beads where its owner Mary Cantrell says she was shocked when they first announced the new addition to the neighborhood, but now she doesn’t mind it so much.

“I never thought in my 60 years on this street that it would happen,” Cantrell said. “When it first started I couldn’t stand it but I’ve gotten used to it and stuff has improved a lot. “

Mary added that the idea of new customers in her business helped change her mind about the project.

