Angels top draft pick impresses in debut weekend with Trash Pandas

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - One of the top prospects in baseball is in the Rocket City, and he’s wasting no time making a name for himself.

First baseman Nolan Schanuel was drafted at #11 overall by the Angels in the Major League Baseball draft earlier this month. After a week of playing low-A ball out west, he joined the Trash Pandas this weekend. “I never traveled this much in a week’s timespan in my life.” Schanuel told WAFF 48 on Sunday. “That’s probably been the hardest part.”

The Trash Pandas invited reporters to meet the new star before Sunday’s game. He told us he’s still getting used to the pace of pro ball. “It’s a little bit faster, but it’s the same game I’ve been playing throughout my whole life.” Schanuel said. “They’re throwing different kinds of pitches, the more I get to know the guys the more I get to know their game and adjust from that, I’ll better my game as well.”

His debut game Saturday did not go well. He was 0-4. But, he made up for it in a big way Sunday. He was locked in at the plate getting 3 hits, including a triple. He also earned two walks, drove in four runs and scored twice. Oh, and he stole a base too, because why not?

Not bad for a guy who was just playing college ball earlier this summer.

With a weekend debut like that, some Trash Panda fans might be worried that Schanuel will be on his way to Utah in Triple-A or called up to the show before they get a chance to see him at Toyota Field. Schanuel says, he’s just along for the ride right now. “I’m more of a ‘think of the present’ kind of person. I’m worried about what’s going on right now instead of what’s going to happen in the future.”

Schanuel says he’s focusing on hitting for more power at the plate while he develops his game, but he’s putting just as much focus on how he carries himself off the field. “I want to be a good team mate. I want to come into the clubhouse and have everybody really enjoy my presence.”

The Trash Pandas are on the road next week, with 6 games in Birmingham next week. They’ll be home at Toyota Field on Tuesday, August 8th to start a 6-game series against Mississippi.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.