Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

All of Us: learn about migraines

UAB All of Us on migraines
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Migraines affect approximately half of women and a very large portion of men and are typically the most common reason some decide to see a neurologist.

Migraines can be debilitating and are among the top five leading causes of disability in the world. Approximately five to seven percent of women have a diagnosis of chronic migraines. Chronic migraines are when an individual has more than 10 migraines in a month. In men, it is around one perfect.

One of the most common triggers for migraines and headaches is weather changes. While we cannot control the weather, we can however do a few things to lower our chances of getting a migraine. While everyone is different, red wine and the consumption of chocolate are common triggers for migraine patients. Those who have a direct family history of migraines are predisposed to migraines.

During a migraine, you might have:

  • Pain is usually on one side of your head, but often on both sides.
  • Pain that throbs or pulses.
  • Sensitivity to light, sound, and sometimes smell and touch.
  • Nausea and vomiting.

(Mayo Clinic)

When to see a doctor:

Migraines are often undiagnosed and untreated. If you regularly have signs and symptoms of migraine, keep a record of your attacks and how you treated them. Then make an appointment with your health care provider to discuss your headaches.

Even if you have a history of headaches, see your healthcare provider if the pattern changes or your headaches suddenly feel different.

(Mayo Clinic)

The All of Us research program is looking for volunteers in Alabama. If you are interested in joining the research program as a participant, it is easy to join online or over the phone.

To learn more, click here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville Police on the scene of a shooting at Bridge Street Town Centre
Bridge Street Town Centre issues statement, Huntsville PD continues to investigate shooting
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
Jamarious Beatty
Suspect charged with capital murder in connection to early Saturday morning shooting
Jacoby Rice's Gulf Museum
One of a kind Gulf museum opens in New Market
Madison County deputies and firefighters in a hot dog eating competition
Madison County deputies, firefighters square off for charity hot dog eating contest