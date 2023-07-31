All of Us: learn about migraines

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Migraines affect approximately half of women and a very large portion of men and are typically the most common reason some decide to see a neurologist.

Migraines can be debilitating and are among the top five leading causes of disability in the world. Approximately five to seven percent of women have a diagnosis of chronic migraines. Chronic migraines are when an individual has more than 10 migraines in a month. In men, it is around one perfect.

One of the most common triggers for migraines and headaches is weather changes. While we cannot control the weather, we can however do a few things to lower our chances of getting a migraine. While everyone is different, red wine and the consumption of chocolate are common triggers for migraine patients. Those who have a direct family history of migraines are predisposed to migraines.

During a migraine, you might have:

Pain is usually on one side of your head, but often on both sides.

Pain that throbs or pulses.

Sensitivity to light, sound, and sometimes smell and touch.

Nausea and vomiting.

When to see a doctor:

Migraines are often undiagnosed and untreated. If you regularly have signs and symptoms of migraine, keep a record of your attacks and how you treated them. Then make an appointment with your health care provider to discuss your headaches.

Even if you have a history of headaches, see your healthcare provider if the pattern changes or your headaches suddenly feel different.

