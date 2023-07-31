Deals
Alabama’s oldest homes located in Huntsville

8 of the state's oldest homes are located in Huntsville. Kelly Kazek shares the story of 2.
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The city of Huntsville is home to many historical homes. Many of them are located right in the center of the city in the Twickenham District. The district serves as a living museum where people can now look at and see the history of American architectural design for themselves.

Kelly Kazek, shared some more history behind a home in Twickenham as well as one on Burritt on the Mountain.

The LeRoy Pope Home is one of Huntsville’s oldest. It celebrated in 200th birthday back in Dec. of 2014. It was built in 1814 by the man who founded Huntsville, LeRoy Pope. While many consider John Hunt to be the father of the rocket city, it was actually Pope who purchased the land and created Twickenham, which preceded Huntsville. The home sits at 403 Echols Avenue, Huntsville, and is a private residence. You can learn more about the Pope Home by going on the Twickenham Ghost Walk put on by the Huntsville Ghost Walk beginning in September.

Located at 403 Echols Avenue, Huntsville, and is a private residence
Located at 403 Echols Avenue, Huntsville, and is a private residence(Kelly Kazek)
Built in 1814 by the man who founded Huntsville, Poplar Grove is the oldest brick mansion in...
Built in 1814 by the man who founded Huntsville, Poplar Grove is the oldest brick mansion in the state. It was host to many of Alabama's founders and most famous residents.(Kelly Kazek)

Up at Burritt on the Mountain sits the Joel Eddins House. Built in 1808, it is thought to be the oldest log cabin in the state. It originally sat in Ardmore in Limestone County and in 2007, it was brought to Huntsville to Burritt’s living history site. It’s open for tours now and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

This log home built in 1808 is thought to be the oldest in the state.
This log home built in 1808 is thought to be the oldest in the state.(Kelly Kazek)

