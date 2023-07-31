Alabama leaders react to SPACECOM headquarters staying in Colorado

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama leaders are reacting to President Joe Biden’s decision to keep the U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado.

Biden has decided to reverse the decision to move the U.S. Space Command from Alabama, officials have confirmed.

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville released the following statement:

“Over two and a half years ago, the Air Force chose Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville for the headquarters of Space Command over 59 other cities on the basis of 21 different criteria. As soon as Joe Biden took office, he paused movement on that decision and inserted politics into what had been a fair and objective competition—not because the facts had changed, but because the political party of the sitting President had changed. The Biden Administration has been talking a lot about readiness over the past few months, but no Administration has done more to damage our military readiness in my lifetime. They’ve politicized our military, destroyed our recruiting, misused our tax dollars for their extremist social agenda, and now they are putting Space Command headquarters in a location that didn’t even make the top three. They are doing this at a time when space is only becoming more important for national security. It is also shameful that the Administration waited until Congress had gone into recess and already passed next year’s defense budget before announcing this decision. The top three choices for Space Command headquarters were all in red states—Alabama, Nebraska, and Texas. Colorado didn’t even come close. This decision to bypass the three most qualified sites looks like blatant patronage politics, and it sets a dangerous precedent that military bases are now to be used as rewards for political supporters rather than for our security. There remain serious questions as to whether the Air Force illegally used taxpayer dollars to upgrade facilities in Colorado Springs. I hope that House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers will continue his investigation into that matter. This is absolutely not over. I will continue to fight this as long as it takes to bring Space Command where it would be best served—Huntsville, Alabama. Today’s disastrous mistake just adds to the long string of bad decisions that this compromised President has made. He is batting 1000 in that category since taking office.

U.S. Sen. Katie Britt released the following statement:

“President Biden has irresponsibly decided to yank a military decision out of the Air Force’s hands in the name of partisan politics,” said Senator Katie Britt. “Huntsville finished first in both the Air Force’s Evaluation Phase and Selection Phase, leaving no doubt that the Air Force’s decision to choose Redstone as the preferred basing location was correct purely on the merits. That decision should have remained in the Air Force’s purview. Instead, President Biden is now trying to hand the Gold Medal to the fifth-place finisher. The President’s blatant prioritization of partisan political considerations at the expense of our national security, military modernization, and force readiness is a disservice and a dishonor to his oath of office as our nation’s Commander-in-Chief. Locating the permanent Space Command Headquarters on Redstone Arsenal undoubtedly remains in the best national security interest of the United States. President Biden should allow the Air Force to proceed with doing its job. Alabama’s world-class aerospace and defense workforce, capabilities, and synergies stand ready to fulfill the mission and strengthen our national security long into the future.”

U.S. Rep. Anthony Daniels said the following statement:

“You know, [I’m] certainly disappointed in the decision but we wouldn’t have had something like this happen had we had someone like Richard Shelby representing us as a statesman. I think that, you know, we can say the same regarding Katie Britt. I’m certain that she’s done everything that she can to make the case. The case was made based upon the marriage of Quality of Life in Alabama. But I think that when, from a political standpoint, when we get involved in, you know, stopping military, pointless and military personnel that really doesn’t help our case. And whether they actually do it in a state that is as military friendly as Alabama having a representative at the federal level that [focuses] on you know, stopping the appointment of military personnel probably didn’t help our case. I think that as a state that we’ve you know, we pride ourselves on being pro-military, pro-defense, but having representation that is acting in [the] opposite of where our focus, our priorities doesn’t help with the situation. And [while] at the same time still disappointed that it was staying in Colorado. I just hope that we’ve learned from this situation to be able to hopefully, the voters in Alabama will have the last say in ensuring that we have representation that’s going to help us bring more opportunities into the state instead of doing things that are counterproductive to the progress. The progress that [has] already been made. And so, you know, politics has consequences, especially when you’re focusing on blocking the appointment or confirmation of important military personnel. So, I would say that that decision had a lot I can assure you that that decision had a lot to do with the actual final determination.”

U.S. Rep. Dale Strong released the following statement:

“It is clear to anyone who has looked at the facts: Huntsville, Alabama is the best place for U.S. Space Command Headquarters. Repeated investigations and objective reviews have proven that to be the case. It is shameful that the Biden Administration is ignoring what is best for our nation’s security and is instead using their woke agenda to make this decision. To this point, the administration has refused to answer questions brought forth by the House Armed Services Committee’s investigation of their actions in this process. If they think this will go away... they are wrong. I will ensure they have to explain their actions and answer our questions on the record. I want to thank Chairman Mike Rogers and the entire Alabama delegation, as we stand united to get answers for Alabamians.”

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey released the following statement:

“The White House choosing to not locate Space Command Headquarters in Alabama – the rightful selection – is very simply the wrong decision for national security. The fact that a CNN reporter is who first delivered the news to Alabama should say all.”

U.S. Rep. Barry Moore released the following statement:

“In the Department of Defense’s own merit-based process, Huntsville, Alabama was chosen as the #1 location for SPACECOM and Colorado was #5,” said Moore. “It is disappointing, but not surprising, that the Biden Administration has chosen to prioritize partisan politics over national security by rejecting the objectively best location based on the DoD’s own criteria simply because it isn’t a blue state.”

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R) Ala. District 3, posted the following on Twitter:

I will be continuing my investigation into Biden's deliberate, political, taxpayer-funded meddling in this decision. This is not over, and Colorado Springs will not be the permanent location for US Space Command. https://t.co/MH1m1WXdlq — Mike Rogers (@RepMikeRogersAL) July 31, 2023

U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt (R) Ala. District 4, posted the following on Twitter:

I am outraged to hear that the Secretary of the Air Force allowed politics to circumvent his, and the Department of Defense’s, own basing selection process that determined Huntsville, Alabama as the preferred location of SPACECOM. Huntsville was #1, Colorado Springs was #5! https://t.co/gzJrxmZvjm — Robert Aderholt (@Robert_Aderholt) July 31, 2023

Attorney Gen. of Alabama, Steve Marshall

“We as Alabamians know that Huntsville is the best location for Space Command. Based on the military’s review, President Biden does too, yet he has made this decision to the detriment of our national security choosing instead to score partisan political points. My office will be reviewing Biden’s actions and exploring the state’s legal options moving forward.”

National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson released the following statement:

“After consulting with the Secretary of Defense and reviewing the advice of military leaders, President Biden has decided to establish Colorado Springs as the permanent location of U.S. Space Command headquarters. This decision is in the best interest of our national security and reflects the President’s commitment to ensuring peak readiness in the space domain over the next decade. U.S Space Command headquarters is expected to achieve “full operational capability” at Colorado Springs soon in August. Maintaining the headquarters at its current location ensures no risk of disruption to Space Command’s mission and personnel, and avoids a transition that could impact readiness at a critical time given the challenges we continue to face. The President appreciates the careful review conducted by the Department of the Air Force, as well as the thoughtful contributions provided by the Commander of the U.S. Space Command, to provide him options and context in making this decision.”

Redstone Arsenal Garrison Commander Col. Brian Cozine released the following statement:

“Team Redstone supports the administration’s final decision regarding Space Command. We remain - and will evolve - as a Federal Center of Excellence with our diverse and synergistic missions involving space, logistics, research and intelligence operations.”

Huntsville City Councilman, Bill Kling said the following statement:

“I’m just wondering because it looked like there was a fair objective process. It showed that Huntsville was the best location. And just as we had done with the space program, in the 1960s we could have done that for our national defense today. Well, the criteria that was used at Huntsville rated as the top community based on the cost of living, quality of life, housing, as well as educational resources and the resources of the Army and NASA. So I think that turns out to be true. And I believe Colorado was not even in the top three rankings on any of those categories. But to me, the most important thing is the national security because Huntsville was poised to provide all of these resources for the country. And again, it would have been good for the community of course, but I think Huntsville by far was the best location as far as national security.”

Huntsville City Mayor, Tommy Battle released the following statement:

“We are deeply disappointed in the reversal of a meticulous decision-making process that selected Huntsville, Alabama for the permanent home of USSPACECOM. This community went through a lengthy selection process – twice. To have that process invalidated, and to have our selection taken away is demoralizing. It is even more disturbing that the selection is going to the community that ranked fifth in the selection process. Our systems should be better than that. The Department of Defense deserves better than that.”

U.S. Rep. Ernie Yarbrough said the following statement:

“Yeah, well, obviously I’m very disappointed in that, you know, obviously we wanted it to be I felt, we felt like one of us that like Alabama was a really good fit for that. And it’s just disappointing because it’s hard to escape the belief that this was politically motivated and was meant to be or possibly a political retaliation. You’d like to think that Alabama can stand and fast to Alabama’s values and the things that we hold dear and that not be used as political leverage against us but you know, kind of like along the veins of, you know, the breed [of] the previous presidency. You know, there were things statements made under Trump’s presidency, available for all, mandated for none. So they gave people options and choices. And so it would be nice, It’s just hard, given the political environment it’s hard not to believe that this is not politically motivated to be an attempt to hurt Alabama, for Alabama [to hold] true to her values. And so I guess, you know, obviously, it’s disappointing. Surprising, not really. I mean, given the sense of, I think how this current administration behaves, but nonetheless, it’s disappointing because we, you know, I think Alabama is a perfect landing spot for something of that nature. Because our history and our connection to the space program is pretty rich and it’s a vital part of who we are as a state.”

Secretary of the Air Force, Frank Kendall released the following statement

“Today’s decision by President Biden to locate the permanent headquarters of U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs will avoid any disruption to its operational capability. I fully support the President’s decision. The Department of the Air Force will now work expeditiously to implement the decision”.

The U.S. Department of Defense released the following statement:

“Today, following a thorough and deliberate evaluation process, and after consultation with Secretary Austin and weighing the input of senior military leaders, President Biden notified the Department of Defense that he has selected Colorado Springs as the permanent location of the U.S. Space Command Headquarters. From the start, DoD and the Department of the Air Force have worked diligently to ensure the basing decision resulted from an objective and deliberate process informed by data and analysis, in compliance with federal law and DoD policy. Secretary Austin, Secretary of the Air Force Kendall, and U.S. Space Command commander Gen. Dickinson all support the President’s decision. Locating Headquarters U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs ultimately ensures peak readiness in the space domain for our nation during a critical period. It will also enable the command to most effectively plan, execute and integrate military spacepower into multi-domain global operations in order to deter aggression and defend national interests.”

U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer released the following statement:

“This decision made by the Biden Administration is unacceptable,” said Rep. Palmer. “When making decisions, the administration has continuously put politics over what is best for the nation. The Department of Defense determined that Huntsville, Alabama, was the best location for Space Command long ago. Instead, they are picking Colorado, the fifth best option by their very own report. Not only is this decision another broken promise and the result of political gamesmanship, but it jeopardizes our nation’s national security and sets a dangerous precedent for future decisions made solely based on political preference.” Rep. Palmer continued, “This fight is not over. Space Command belongs in the location best suited to host it, the Rocket City.”

