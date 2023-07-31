Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Alabama football hosting fan day August 5

Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Bryant-Denny Stadium.(Jacques Doucet - WAFB-TV)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama is hosting their football fan day August 5 from 2:30-4:30 inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium with a free open practice for fans to attend.

Those in attendance will be able to enter the stadium at 1:30 p.m. through gates 13 and 24 for seating in sections A-N in the west side lower bowl of Bryant-Denny. All items brought by fans are subject to inspection as they enter the stadium.

After practice, members of Alabama’s official NIL entity “Yea Alabama” will be invited to a team autograph session on the field. All members of the team and coaching staff, including Nick Saban, will be available for autographs for approximately 45 minutes. Members will be granted access to the field by showing an official “Yea Alabama” autograph session ticket that will be emailed in advance of the event. Members are permitted to bring one child ages 12-and-under as their guest. All adults attending the on-field event will be required to present their official digital autograph session ticket. Due to the allocated amount of time, individuals will be limited to one item per person for an autograph, and no posed photographs will be permitted.

Fans are permitted to bring one empty, non-glass cup or bottle to Bryant-Denny. Water coolers will be provided on the west concourse of the stadium. Portable concession stands will also be available on the west side of the stadium in the 100 level concourse.

Alabama’s team store, The Authentic at Bryant-Denny Stadium, will also be open during the event. You can find more information on the event, team store, and parking here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville Police on the scene of a shooting at Bridge Street Town Centre
Bridge Street Town Centre issues statement, Huntsville PD continues to investigate shooting
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
Madison County deputies and firefighters in a hot dog eating competition
Madison County deputies, firefighters square off for charity hot dog eating contest
Jacoby Rice's Gulf Museum
One of a kind Gulf museum opens in New Market
File Graphic
Huntsville PD searching for gunman after fatal shooting

Latest News

Eli Gold
Eli Gold set to return to call Bama games this fall
WAFF 48's Sports Director Carl Prather reporting
Bulldogs day at SWAC Football Media Day
Alabama A&M Head Football Coach Connell Maynor (far left) interviewed during SWAC Football...
Bulldogs day at SWAC Football Media Day
Panthers quarterback Bryce Young signed a four-year contract Friday. (AP File Photo/Chris...
Panthers first-round pick QB Bryce Young signs 4-year rookie deal