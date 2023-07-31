Alabama football hosting fan day August 5

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama is hosting their football fan day August 5 from 2:30-4:30 inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium with a free open practice for fans to attend.

Those in attendance will be able to enter the stadium at 1:30 p.m. through gates 13 and 24 for seating in sections A-N in the west side lower bowl of Bryant-Denny. All items brought by fans are subject to inspection as they enter the stadium.

After practice, members of Alabama’s official NIL entity “Yea Alabama” will be invited to a team autograph session on the field. All members of the team and coaching staff, including Nick Saban, will be available for autographs for approximately 45 minutes. Members will be granted access to the field by showing an official “Yea Alabama” autograph session ticket that will be emailed in advance of the event. Members are permitted to bring one child ages 12-and-under as their guest. All adults attending the on-field event will be required to present their official digital autograph session ticket. Due to the allocated amount of time, individuals will be limited to one item per person for an autograph, and no posed photographs will be permitted.

Fans are permitted to bring one empty, non-glass cup or bottle to Bryant-Denny. Water coolers will be provided on the west concourse of the stadium. Portable concession stands will also be available on the west side of the stadium in the 100 level concourse.

Alabama’s team store, The Authentic at Bryant-Denny Stadium, will also be open during the event. You can find more information on the event, team store, and parking here.

