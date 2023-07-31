AC units at The Salvation Army broken, three hospitalized with heat-related illnesses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The hottest time of the year just got worse for people in the Valley who depend on help from The Salvation Army.

“We have two buildings, one houses our shelter, and that building is fine,” said Major Mark Smith, director of The Salvation Army in Huntsville. “The other building houses our offices and our dining room and that is the building that the air conditioning has gone out in.”

HEMSI has confirmed three people at the Salvation Army have been hospitalized with heat-related illnesses. Smith says replacing the units will cost more than $70,000, with no immediate timetable for when it could be fixed.

“A couple [of] weeks ago, we started getting bids, we accepted a bid, and we should know tomorrow when they’re going to replace the units. We have to get all three units replaced,” he said.

The Salvation Army still serves meals with fans blowing to keep people in need as cool as possible. This will be an expensive fix, but Smith says it has to be done in the peak of summer.

“We have some emergency reserves that we’re using, but this is an emergency, so we have to get it done, or we can’t serve the people we’re trying to serve,” Smith said.

