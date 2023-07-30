Deals
Waterloo High School students, parents gear up for new school year with community work day

Waterloo School Assistant Principal Ashley Delano spreads mulch in front of the a school marker Saturday morning as part of a community workday to ready the school for another year.(KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Ala. (WAFF) - Dozens of Waterloo High School students, parents and faculty spent their Saturday beautifying the school.

According to WAFF’s news partner, the Times Daily, Waterloo High School received much-needed fresh touches on the grounds with new mulch, a fresh coat of paint and even adding in new baseboards along the walls inside.

Green paw prints were painted along School House Lane, which leads up to the front of Waterloo School, in addition to other projects to bring the new school year together on a new footing.

The community work day came more than a week before students are set to report for their first days of classes in the Lauderdale County School System.

Students with last names starting A thru J will start classes on Aug. 8, while students with last names starting K thru Z will start classes on Aug. 9. While all of the students will report on Aug. 10.

