Two people killed in shooting near University of Florida campus

FILE - Fans arrive for an NCAA college football game against UAB at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at...
FILE - Fans arrive for an NCAA college football game against UAB at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla., Sept. 10, 2011. The Gators announced plans Monday, July 3, 2023, to hire an architect for the design of its revamped Florida Field, the first public step in a process that’s been ruminating for years.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By WCJB Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Two people were killed after gunshots rang out in a crowd early Sunday near the University of Florida campus in Gainesville, Florida, WCJB reports.

Gainesville Police were near the Checkers and Bodytech on West University Avenue around 2:40 a.m. when they heard gunshots. There were three victims, two of which died from their injuries.

Police were seeking the public’s help for any information on the shooting.

