Troy murder suspect denied bail under Aniah’s Law

Larvy Woods is charged with murder in the shooting death of Essie Meadows.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Pike County judge has ruled that a Troy man charged with murder will not be granted bail due to Aniah’s Law.

Larvy Woods, 78, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 59-year-old Essie B. Meadows. Troy police said her body was found outside her home in the 100 block of North Ridge Circle on July 26. Woods was arrested in the mobile home park.

Authorities said Meadows and Woods had a prior dating relationship, and the shooting is believed to have been domestic-related.

Police said the murder weapon was recovered at the scene.

District Attorney James Tarbox of the 12th Judicial Circuit said Woods had been arrested for multiple incidents of misdemeanor domestic violence before the shooting. He said due to the nature of the crime, his office sought to have bail refused under Aniah’s Law. The new law, named for 19-year-old homicide victim Aniah Blanchard, allows for more restrictions on bail.

Tarbox said District Judge Steven Curtis granted the order to deny bail.

Woods is being held in the Pike County jail.

