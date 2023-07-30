Suspect charged with capital murder in connection to early Saturday morning shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) The suspect in a shooting that killed one person on Saturday morning has been arrested, per the Huntsville Police Department.

Huntsville Police have arrested and charged 24-year-old Jamarious Beatty with Capital Murder.

Isaac Young, 26 was shot early Saturday morning in northwest Huntsville. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to Huntsville PD, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the parking lot of 3750 Highway 53.

WAFF will update with more information once it becomes available.

