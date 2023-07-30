Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Suspect charged with capital murder in connection to early Saturday morning shooting

Police say 26-year-old Isaac Young was shot at the intersection of Highway 53 and Research Park Boulevard. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m.
By Kate Norum and Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) The suspect in a shooting that killed one person on Saturday morning has been arrested, per the Huntsville Police Department.

Huntsville Police have arrested and charged 24-year-old Jamarious Beatty with Capital Murder.

Isaac Young, 26 was shot early Saturday morning in northwest Huntsville. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to Huntsville PD, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the parking lot of 3750 Highway 53.

WAFF will update with more information once it becomes available.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville Police on the scene of a shooting at Bridge Street Town Centre
Bridge Street Town Centre issues statement, Huntsville PD continues to investigate shooting
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
Jacoby Rice's Gulf Museum
One of a kind Gulf museum opens in New Market
Madison County deputies and firefighters in a hot dog eating competition
Madison County deputies, firefighters square off for charity hot dog eating contest

Latest News

Attorney for the family is Travis Bank speaks after statute of limitations expires
Attorney for the family is Travis Bank speaks after statute of limitations expires
WAFF 48's Megan Plotka reporting
Statute of limitations expires in the 2021 death investigation of Travis Bank
North Alabama man, woman sentenced on child exploitation charges
North Alabama man, woman sentenced on child exploitation charges
According to Don Webster with HEMSI, one person was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene...
American Red Cross assisting nearly 20 people following apartment fire in Huntsville
One of the top prospects in baseball is in the Rocket City, and he’s wasting no time making a...
Angels top draft pick impresses in debut weekend with Trash Pandas