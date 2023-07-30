Staying Dry Into the Evening Hours | Relief From the Humidity Ahead!

It’s been another hot and humid day, but earlier storms this morning and added cloud cover helped bring some relief in comparison to yesterday. Afternoon highs late this afternoon are ranging in the upper 80s and low 90s with feels like temperatures just below the triple-digits in several locations. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible into the early evening hours, but most of the activity should stay to our south. Expect a slightly drier airmass to filter into the Valley tonight with overnight lows dipping into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Monday and Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine, and even though it will still be hot, plan on less humidity. Temperatures will climb in the low 90s, and nights will be around 70 degrees with a few clouds. There will be more heat with increasing humidity Wednesday through Friday. There will also be daily thunderstorm chances with temperatures well into the 90s and feels-like temperatures between 100 and 105 degrees.

Scattered storms are likely both days for the upcoming weekend and high temperatures will stay in the 90s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.