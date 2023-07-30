Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Staying Dry Into the Evening Hours | Relief From the Humidity Ahead!

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s been another hot and humid day, but earlier storms this morning and added cloud cover helped bring some relief in comparison to yesterday. Afternoon highs late this afternoon are ranging in the upper 80s and low 90s with feels like temperatures just below the triple-digits in several locations. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible into the early evening hours, but most of the activity should stay to our south. Expect a slightly drier airmass to filter into the Valley tonight with overnight lows dipping into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Monday and Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine, and even though it will still be hot, plan on less humidity. Temperatures will climb in the low 90s, and nights will be around 70 degrees with a few clouds. There will be more heat with increasing humidity Wednesday through Friday. There will also be daily thunderstorm chances with temperatures well into the 90s and feels-like temperatures between 100 and 105 degrees.

Scattered storms are likely both days for the upcoming weekend and high temperatures will stay in the 90s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville Police on the scene of a shooting at Bridge Street Town Centre
Bridge Street Town Centre issues statement, Huntsville PD continues to investigate shooting
File Graphic
Huntsville PD searching for gunman after fatal shooting
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
We have a warm and humid start to the day with areas of patchy fog. Areas of fog will burn off,...
Hot, humid Saturday; HEAT ADVISORY for most of the Tennessee Valley is in effect
Kenneth Trayvon Hart, Angie Enid Lewis, and Justin Trent McDonald have been arrested in...
Three arrested in Decatur for trafficking 100 pounds of marijuana

Latest News

WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
Scattered thunderstorms Sunday morning with hot & humid conditions
For Sunday, there will be scattered thunderstorms with heavy rain through mid-morning. Then, we...
Scattered thunderstorms Sunday morning with hot & humid conditions
First Alert Weather
Mainly Dry & Hot This Afternoon | Strong Storms Possible Overnight
WAFF 48 News Weekend Mornings
Hot, humid Saturday; HEAT ADVISORY for most of the Tennessee Valley is in effect