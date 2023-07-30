Deals
Scattered thunderstorms this morning, a few again later day with hot & humid conditions in between

First Alert Weather
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 3:49 AM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, scattered thunderstorms with heavy rain through mid-morning, then a break before a few isolated storms later today (3-6 P.M.). Still hot and humid, but with more clouds and storms likely not as hot as yesterday with temps in the low 90s. An evening storm, otherwise clear. Low 70s.

Monday and Tuesday, still hot, but a touch less humid. Temps in the low to mid 90s, nights around 70 with a few clouds.

Wednesday through Friday, more heat with increasing humidity. Daily thunderstorm chances with temps well into the 90s with feels-like temps 100 to 105.

Early call for next weekend, scattered storms both days. High temps in the low 90s.

