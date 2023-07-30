Madison County deputies, firefighters square off for charity hot dog eating contest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies and volunteer firefighters met on the picnic table of battle for a hot dog eating contest Saturday afternoon. The event was all for a worthy cause: helping out Next Step Farms, a facility being built soon for developmentally disabled adults.

The showdown happened at Tastees restaurant on Jeff Road in Huntsville. In the end, a civilian beat all the first responders (including one K-9 deputy!). Madison County Commission Chair Mac McCutcheon appeared as the special master of ceremonies.

Hot dog eating contest champ Rick McNamera (WAFF)

In the end, a civilian named Rick McNamara was crowned champion after a frenzied food fight. “It feels amazing. I was not expecting to win because of the dog.” McNamara told WAFF 48. “When I saw the dog, I knew it was over. But apparently the dog wasn’t that hungry.” McNamara told us he was honored to share the table with the firefighters and deputies and he’s surprised he won. “Well, I’m bigger than half of ‘em so, I can beat any size wise. “ He said with a laugh. “It felt pretty good sitting around next to the fire department, police department having fun with them, I enjoyed it. Makes you think ‘Cops aren’t bad, firefighters are great people’, and we come together as one and have a great time.” McNamara said he was going to celebrate his victory with some ice cream.

Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner says this event was near and dear to his heart. “I challenge everyone in our community, let’s step up and help special needs.” Turner told us this is all about building a strong community and helping those who need it. “What better cause to help? People that have special needs in their life, maybe they were born with it, maybe they weren’t, maybe it came upon them as they were growing up.” Turner said. “It’s up to us as a community to come up and help them.”

If you want to learn more, click here to visit Next Step Farms’ website.

