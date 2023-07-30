Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Looking to save money? Check your cell phone data plan, new report says

If you’re looking for ways to save money, your cell phone plan could be a good place to start.
Saving on unlimited data plans
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to a new report from WhistleOut, a company that helps you shop around for phone plans, some people could be paying for data they never use.

According to their research, more than 80% of Americans have an unlimited data plan, but almost 50% use less than 10 gigabytes a month.

To find out whether an unlimited plan is truly right for you, start by reviewing how much you’re really using each month.

On your monthly statement, your carrier should break down your usage.

WhistleOut also says shopping around when it comes to carriers can also save you significantly in your monthly phone expenses.

“When you switch to a smaller carrier you can save a lot of money each year and we find that is about $1,300 a year,” says telecommunications expert Sherri Hill. “You could save $74,000 over the course of their lifetime just by simply switching to a smaller carrier.”

If you need to move to a limited plan, there are ways to make the most out of your data. Using Wi-Fi is a good move, and another tip WhistleOut suggests is setting limits on how much data you use, many popular apps have monitors and alarms that can help you make those changes.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville Police on the scene of a shooting at Bridge Street Town Centre
Huntsville Police investigate shooting at Bridge Street
File Graphic
Huntsville PD searching for gunman after fatal shooting
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
We have a warm and humid start to the day with areas of patchy fog. Areas of fog will burn off,...
Hot, humid Saturday; HEAT ADVISORY for most of the Tennessee Valley is in effect
Kenneth Trayvon Hart, Angie Enid Lewis, and Justin Trent McDonald have been arrested in...
Three arrested in Decatur for trafficking 100 pounds of marijuana

Latest News

Fire truck sirens generic
American Red Cross assisting nearly 20 people following apartment fire in Huntsville
File Graphic
Huntsville PD searching for gunman after fatal shooting
WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
Scattered thunderstorms Sunday morning with hot & humid conditions
Police say 26-year-old Isaac Young was shot at the intersection of Highway 53 and Research Park...
Huntsville PD searching for gunman after fatal shooting
WAFF AM Sunday 5:00-7:00am – Syncbak
Funeral held for bystander killed during police chase in Madison County