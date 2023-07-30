Deals
Killen Fire’s only female firefighter hopes to inspire more to enter field

Volunteer firefighter Kayleigh Hargett sits on the bumper of a Killen Fire & Rescue truck at...
Volunteer firefighter Kayleigh Hargett sits on the bumper of a Killen Fire & Rescue truck at the station.(Times Daily)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KILLEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Killen’s Volunteer Fire Department has only one female firefighter and she is hoping to inspire more people to enter the field.

According to our news partner at the Times Daily, Kayleigh Hargett is the only female firefighter on the Killen Fire Department’s roster, but that doesn’t diminish her drive to want to be the best, regardless of gender.

“I train exactly like a man. I do not ask for the easy way out because I’m a girl. I don’t pull the girl card — that’s what I call it. I don’t ever do that,” Hargett said according to Times Daily. “If any man in our department is expected to do it, then I’m going to attempt it. If it’s something I physically can’t do, I find a way around.”

Hargett says there is a desperate need for volunteers, men and women, to join Killen’s department or anywhere in Lauderdale County.

Hargett also says she understands the apprehension people may have about volunteering for the department but wants to assure people, the work helps contribute more to the safety of the community.

She says that all the volunteer roles in the department help responders in a mix of situations such as helping responders put out a structural fire scene, or assisting with annual fundraisers, like the department’s upcoming Firetruck Pull on Aug. 5.

“The fundraisers are so important,” Hargett said according to Times Daily. “I don’t think people know how much money goes into running something volunteer. Just because we do it for ‘free,’ it’s not free. We have thousands of dollars in equipment that’s becoming outdated. That’s what the truck pull is for.”

She said proceeds from the truck pull will help the department purchase necessary upgrades for safety equipment and new air packs that could cost as much as $100,000.

People interested in the opportunity to pull a 45,000-pound firetruck on Aug. 5, click here for more details.

