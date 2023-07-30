Deals
Huntsville Police investigate shooting at Bridge Street

(MGN image)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police are investigating a shooting at Bridge Street Town Centre. The 911 call went out just before 7:30 on Saturday evening. HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster confirms two people were shot: one is a male who is in serious condition, the other is a female whose injuries are not life threatening. The ages and names of the victims are not available at this time.

Police say this happened on the north end of the shopping center, near the Red Robin / Cinemark / Westin area.

Investigators have two people detained for questioning.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene right now. Please avoid the area or the time being. WAFF 48′s D’Quan Lee is en route to the scene and we will update this story as new details become available.

