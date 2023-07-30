Ardmore’s Lee Hodges is a PGA Tour winner

Blaine, Minn. (WAFF) - Sporting his alma mater in his back pocket, Lee Hodges won his first PGA Tour event on Sunday, July 30. Hodges finished the 3M Open at the top of the leaderboard at 24-under 260 (63-64-66-67).

Front nine:

Hodges came into the final round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota with a 5-stroke lead over J.T. Poston. However, it wouldn’t take the Huntsville native and former Alabama Crimson Tide Golfer long to separate himself even further. Hodges birdied the second hole of his final round. He would later eagle the sixth hole to increase his lead to 7-strokes. Hodges would finish the front 9 with a minor setback when he carded a bogey on the ninth hole.

Back nine:

With his college coach, Jay Seawell, who traveled to Blaine, Minnesota on Sunday to surprise Hodges, looking on Hodges would get back into a grove on the back nine when he carded two pars. The nail in the coffin came on the par five twelfth hole where he carded his second eagle of the day, putting him 4-under par for the day, 24-under par for the tournament, and 6 strokes ahead of Poston. However, that lead would dwindle when he carded two bogies. Hodges stepped onto the eighteenth tee with a 3-stroke lead. Hodges would go on to birdie the hole and secure his first PGA Tour victory.

From Ardmore High School to a PGA Tour event winner:

Hodges, who was born in Huntsville, Alabama played golf for Ardmore High School. During his high school career, Hodges placed fourth at the 2013 Alabama 4A State Championships. A year later, he earned individual medalist honors at the 2014 Alabama 4A State Championships.

Hodges, who was destined to attend the University of Alabama, began his collegiate career at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. During his time at UAB, Hodges was named First-Team All-Conference USA twice. He was also named the 2015 Conference USA Freshman of the Year.

Hodges rolled into Tuscaloosa in August 2016. During his junior year with the Crimson Tide, Hodges was the only golfer to play in all 12 events of the year. He won the Desert Mountain Intercollegiate with a 10-under 206 (69-68-69). During Hodges’ senior year, he shot his 54-hole career-low mark of 9-under par 201 (67-65-69).

Hodges’ first PGA-sanctioned event win came in 2020 when he won the Portland Open. Hodges joined the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019. While on the Korn Ferry Tour, Hodges had one win, one third-place finish, and five top-five finishes.

With the win on Sunday, Hodges will maintain his PGA tour card for two years. Hodges moves from 74 to 33 on the FedEx Cup standings with only one event left before the playoffs. Only the top 70 players qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

