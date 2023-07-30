American Red Cross assisting nearly 20 people following apartment fire in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Reports of a fire erupted Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Huntsville and the North Alabama chapter of the American Red Cross is helping to alleviate displaced residents.

According to Huntsville Fire Chief Jay Gates, crews arrived at the scene at approximately 10:08 a.m. Sunday, of a fire at Woodwedge Apartments located at 4111 Newson Road in Huntsville.

The Red Cross is currently assessing the needs of nearly 20 displaced residents and seeing what they can do to help, per Executive Director for North Alabama’s Red Cross chapter, Khris Anderson.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, one person was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene and was not transported to a hospital.

WAFF crews will update as more information becomes available.

