Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

7-year-old dies after gun discharges at Prattville home

Prattville police are investigating the shooting death of a 7-year-old boy.
Prattville police are investigating the shooting death of a 7-year-old boy.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The shooting death of a child is under investigation in Prattville.

Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson said it happened at a local apartment complex around noon Sunday. He said a 7-year-old boy came into possession of a gun at his home when the gun discharged.

The child’s name was not released.

Thompson said he could not comment further, as the investigation is ongoing.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville Police on the scene of a shooting at Bridge Street Town Centre
Bridge Street Town Centre issues statement, Huntsville PD continues to investigate shooting
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
Madison County deputies and firefighters in a hot dog eating competition
Madison County deputies, firefighters square off for charity hot dog eating contest
Jacoby Rice's Gulf Museum
One of a kind Gulf museum opens in New Market
File Graphic
Huntsville PD searching for gunman after fatal shooting

Latest News

Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers Online Auction
Huntsville Crime Stoppers: 2023 Online Auction now open
The Salvation Army.
AC units at The Salvation Army broken, three hospitalized with heat-related illnesses
Inmates Stefranio Hampton (left) and Fredrick Gooden (right) along with ADOC Correctional...
New details in murder case against former Alabama prison sergeant
Nolan Schanuel answers questions before Sunday's game in Madison
Angels top draft pick impresses in debut weekend with Trash Pandas
Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Alabama football hosting fan day August 5