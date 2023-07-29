Tuscumbia Volunteer Fire Department looking to lasso in $30,000 in its fundraiser

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - The Spring Valley Volunteer Fire Department based out of Tuscumbia is hosting its ninth annual rodeo fundraiser.

The funds from the rodeo will be going toward getting more gear, fixing up their truck and upgrading a few parts of their firehouse. Spring Valley Volunteer Fire Department is made up of 13 volunteer firefighters, most of whom have other jobs. Volunteer firefighter Rhonda Reaves said fundraisers like this are crucial.

“We want to make sure that there’s another family out there that can say without us maybe we wouldn’t have been here,” Reaves explained.

“We love to be there. If you ever need us just to hold you’re hand, we can do that too. We don’t mind at all. That’s what we’re here for. We care about our community.”

The department’s goal is $30,000. The rodeo will be held at Longhorn Arena in Muscle Shoals July 27 and 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.