Three arrested in Decatur for trafficking 100 pounds of marijuana
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police have arrested three people in connection to trafficking 100 pounds of marijuana.
According to Decatur PD, 100 pounds of high-grade marijuana, fentanyl, guns, and cash were located following an investigation into drug trafficking at a residence on Thomas Drive SW Friday.
Police arrested Kenneth Trayvon Hart, 33, Angie Enid Lewis, 28, and Justin Trent McDonald, 30.
Decatur Police say a juvenile child happened to be in the residence during the search and has since been released to a family member. One of the guns found during the search was reported stolen by the Decatur PD.
All three suspects were charged with the following:
- trafficking in cannabis
- trafficking in fentanyl
- chemical endangerment of a child
- receiving stolen property in the second degree
- two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance
- illegal possession of drug paraphernalia
Hart, Lewis and McDonald were booked into the Morgan County Jail with bond set at $352,000 each.
