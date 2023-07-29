Deals
Three arrested in Decatur for trafficking 100 pounds of marijuana

Kenneth Trayvon Hart, Angie Enid Lewis, and Justin Trent McDonald have been arrested in...
Kenneth Trayvon Hart, Angie Enid Lewis, and Justin Trent McDonald have been arrested in connection to trafficking marijuana, fentanyl, guns, and cash after an investigation.(Decatur Police Department)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police have arrested three people in connection to trafficking 100 pounds of marijuana.

According to Decatur PD, 100 pounds of high-grade marijuana, fentanyl, guns, and cash were located following an investigation into drug trafficking at a residence on Thomas Drive SW Friday.

Decatur Police seize 100 pounds marijuana, fentanyl, guns and cash.
Decatur Police seize 100 pounds marijuana, fentanyl, guns and cash.(Decatur Police Department)

Police arrested Kenneth Trayvon Hart, 33, Angie Enid Lewis, 28, and Justin Trent McDonald, 30.

Decatur Police say a juvenile child happened to be in the residence during the search and has since been released to a family member. One of the guns found during the search was reported stolen by the Decatur PD.

All three suspects were charged with the following:

  • trafficking in cannabis
  • trafficking in fentanyl
  • chemical endangerment of a child
  • receiving stolen property in the second degree
  • two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance
  • illegal possession of drug paraphernalia

Hart, Lewis and McDonald were booked into the Morgan County Jail with bond set at $352,000 each.

