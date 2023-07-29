Three arrested in Decatur for trafficking 100 pounds of marijuana

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police have arrested three people in connection to trafficking 100 pounds of marijuana.

According to Decatur PD, 100 pounds of high-grade marijuana, fentanyl, guns, and cash were located following an investigation into drug trafficking at a residence on Thomas Drive SW Friday.

Decatur Police seize 100 pounds marijuana, fentanyl, guns and cash. (Decatur Police Department)

Police arrested Kenneth Trayvon Hart, 33, Angie Enid Lewis, 28, and Justin Trent McDonald, 30.

Decatur Police say a juvenile child happened to be in the residence during the search and has since been released to a family member. One of the guns found during the search was reported stolen by the Decatur PD.

All three suspects were charged with the following:

trafficking in cannabis

trafficking in fentanyl

chemical endangerment of a child

receiving stolen property in the second degree

two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance

illegal possession of drug paraphernalia

Hart, Lewis and McDonald were booked into the Morgan County Jail with bond set at $352,000 each.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.