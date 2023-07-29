New West Morgan high school ready for students

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - August 8th will be the first day for classes in the new West Morgan High School. The project was approved by the Morgan County School Board in 2019, and construction was finished in time for the 2023-2024 school year.

Principal Keith Harris has been a part of the West Morgan High School community for 37 years, as a student, a teacher and an administrator. This coming school year, he will have the honor of being the first principal to run the school in its new home.

“We’re very excited obviously being able to move into our new building here,” he said. “It was definitely time.”

Until this year, 5th through 12th graders all went to school together in the old West Morgan campus. It’s across the parking lot from the new school but now it will be just 4th through 8th graders going there.

“We were getting to a point where we were out of the classroom in our old building, so that was definitely a priority in us getting a new school,” he said. “Not to mention that our old school building process began in 1960.″

The $28 million project includes modern classrooms, an expanded media center, more classrooms and a large multi-use room. The school also includes in the building roughly 80 security cameras, which Harris said are crucial for students.

“Safety is definitely a priority for us, so those security cameras were a big priority for us from the beginning,” he said.

Harris said with the first day of school soon, the only thing he’s worried about for this next school year is managing the parking lot on the first day.

“First day of school at most schools’ parking lots is hectic, but we want to have a safe environment,” he said.

