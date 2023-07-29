Deals
Multiple agencies search for a potential missing person on Tennessee River

Multiple agencies search for a potential missing person on Tennessee River
Multiple agencies search for a potential missing person on Tennessee River(MCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple law agencies are on the scene of a potential missing person on the Tennessee River at Muscle Camp Rd.

According to a post made by the Morgan County Sherriff’s Office, Priceville Police, Morgan County Rescue Squad and Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol have responded to search the area.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

