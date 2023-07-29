Multiple agencies search for a potential missing person on Tennessee River

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple law agencies are on the scene of a potential missing person on the Tennessee River at Muscle Camp Rd.

According to a post made by the Morgan County Sherriff’s Office, Priceville Police, Morgan County Rescue Squad and Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol have responded to search the area.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.