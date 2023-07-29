Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Mainly Dry & Hot This Afternoon | Strong Storms Possible Overnight

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It is all about the heat and humidity this Saturday with air temperatures well into the 90s and heat index values hovering around 105 degrees for several locations this afternoon. A Heat Advisory will remain in effect through 7 p.m. this evening for most of the Tennessee Valley, so drink plenty of fluids. Isolated storms are possible through around sunset for areas mainly east of I-65, but most of us will stay dry. Better coverage for storms will be arriving during the overnight hours and into Sunday morning. These clusters of storms will likely be disorganized, but still expect a few strong to severe wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning with this activity. It will be warm and humid overnight with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday, still hot and humid and isolated storms will be possible from late morning through the afternoon. I wouldn’t cancel any outdoor plans, but stay weather alert because once again, any storm will be capable of producing heavy rain and brief gusty winds. Temperatures will soar well into the 90s with heat index values near 105 degrees.

Plan on a slight dip with the humidity for Monday and Tuesday, but still hot with temperatures in the low to mid 90s. A slight chance of a storm on Monday, but most of will remain relatively dry through at least mid-week. Higher humidity and heat returns Wednesday and continues into next weekend. High temperatures will climb back into the mid and upper 90s with feels-like temperatures well into the triple-digits. The chance for storms increase Friday and next weekend.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors
1 man killed in crash involving motorcycle, car on Kelly Cemetery Road
Sen. Tim Melson, R-Florence
District 1 State Sen. Tim Melson suffers heart attack during South Korea recruiting trip
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found Bonnie Mayes, 80, and Regina Payne,...
Missing mother and daughter found dead in car, coroner confirms
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’

Latest News

WAFF 48 News Weekend Mornings
Hot, humid Saturday; HEAT ADVISORY for most of the Tennessee Valley is in effect
We have a warm and humid start to the day with areas of patchy fog. Areas of fog will burn off,...
Hot, humid Saturday; HEAT ADVISORY for most of the Tennessee Valley is in effect
WAFF 48's Chief Meteorologist Brad Travis provides us with Friday night's forecast.
WAFF 10 p.m. Friday weather forecast
10 Day Forecast
Hot with isolated afternoon storms this weekend.