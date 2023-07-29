Mainly Dry & Hot This Afternoon | Strong Storms Possible Overnight

It is all about the heat and humidity this Saturday with air temperatures well into the 90s and heat index values hovering around 105 degrees for several locations this afternoon. A Heat Advisory will remain in effect through 7 p.m. this evening for most of the Tennessee Valley, so drink plenty of fluids. Isolated storms are possible through around sunset for areas mainly east of I-65, but most of us will stay dry. Better coverage for storms will be arriving during the overnight hours and into Sunday morning. These clusters of storms will likely be disorganized, but still expect a few strong to severe wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning with this activity. It will be warm and humid overnight with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday, still hot and humid and isolated storms will be possible from late morning through the afternoon. I wouldn’t cancel any outdoor plans, but stay weather alert because once again, any storm will be capable of producing heavy rain and brief gusty winds. Temperatures will soar well into the 90s with heat index values near 105 degrees.

Plan on a slight dip with the humidity for Monday and Tuesday, but still hot with temperatures in the low to mid 90s. A slight chance of a storm on Monday, but most of will remain relatively dry through at least mid-week. Higher humidity and heat returns Wednesday and continues into next weekend. High temperatures will climb back into the mid and upper 90s with feels-like temperatures well into the triple-digits. The chance for storms increase Friday and next weekend.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.