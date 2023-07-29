Deals
Limestone County Schools receive $800K grant to go towards school safety

WAFF 48's Romario Gardner reporting
By Romario Gardner
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - School is right around the corner and one district is going full swing to keep its students safe.

The Alabama State Legislature awarded Limestone County Schools an $800,000 grant designated for school safety.

Superintendent Randy Shearhouse said the funds would be added to the school’s general fund to either work on new or existing safety measures.

Some of the money will be used to add additional doors outside of the schools.

Another project will add more security fencing around schools in the district to deter unauthorized access.

He said it would also help with the current efforts to add more security cameras and enhance entry access.

To him, there’s nothing more important than student and staff safety.

“It’s difficult what we hear about tragedies around the nation,” said Shearhouse. “And what takes place from time to time and you got to do your best effort, give it your best effort to make sure that we keep our students safe here in Limestone County.”

Students return to school in Limestone County starting August 8th.

The superintendent said the upgrades will be rolling out throughout the year.

