Lawmakers start looking at harsher penalties after Carlee Russell charged with two misdemeanors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After Carlee Russell was charged with two misdemeanors after faking her own kidnapping, some Alabama lawmakers tell FOX6 they’ve started looking into and working on legislation to discourage people from trying similar acts in the future.

“I already reached out to our legislative service myself to see what there could possibly be with regards to an enhancement,” says State Representative Juandalynn Givan.

“You had a huge amount of resources vitalized that are taxpayer resources across multiple agencies searching for someone who was never in danger. And that is a problem,” says State Representative Leigh Hulsey. “That took resources away from investigations and helping solving crimes that are real crimes that are ongoing right now and we need to do whatever we can to prevent that from happening in the future.”

Rep. Hulsey represents District 15, which is where the hoax took place. She says she’s already set her own deadline for submitting legislation.

“I will be working very closely with the Attorney General and Chief Derzis to get this legislation crafted, and my intention is to hopefully pre-file this in the month of August,” Hulsey says.

Rep. Givan says specification will be key in passing anything.

“I think that’s going to be pretty hard to do, especially on that level on a municipal court level in giving a false statement. People give false statements all the time,” Rep. Givan says. “Unless you’re going to specifically carve out I think categorize kidnapping or categorize the degree of crime, then you would basically have to create a law just for that particular crime.”

Both representatives agree that cooperation is vital, but expected after the impact the story has had across the state.

“You never speak for anyone but I’d be really surprised if they didn’t share the same sentiment. It may look different in its application but I do think there is appetite to see legislation stiffen the penalties for this,” says Rep. Hulsey.

“If there are any enhancements, definitely because of the situation I would want to work together to bring some type of resolve to this matter because this is embarrassing,” says Rep. Givan.

Chief Nick Derzis expressed frustration with the charges after the panic and disruption Russell caused in Hoover and across the state, but he said those two misdemeanor charges were all that could be brought against her with current laws.

